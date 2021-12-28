Case against KSOU VC for 'threatening' Congress leader

Mysuru: In a major development, Jayalakshmipuram police have filed an FIR against Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar.



Based on a complaint filed by Congress leader Varuna Mahesh on December 18, police have registered a case against the VC under IPC sections 504 and 506.

In a complaint, Mahesh alleged that, "Vidyashankar in an unholy nexus with anonymous persons threatened me with dire consequences. Hence, Vidyashankar should be inquired and security should be provided to me." He alleged that the VC resorted to threats after learning that I had filed for some information under Right to Information (RTI) Act on December 17.

A day before filing RTI, Mahesh had allegedly met the VC in person seeking some documents related to corruption in the varsity when he was allegedly abused by the latter. When Mahesh insisted that he should be given documents under the ambit of law, VC allegedly asked the former to leave the chamber, threatening to use his influence with police to foist a case against him.

Based on counter complaint by VC Vidyashankar, police registered an FIR against Mahesh, too. The VC alleged that Mahesh and team obstructed him from performing his official duty.