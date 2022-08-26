Case Filed Against School In Bengaluru For Physical Abuse Of Four-Year-Old Boy

The Bishop Cotton Boys School has been the subject of a police complaint after a four-year-old kid allegedly suffered physical abuse there. This comes only one week after school started in July, the child's parent, Rivu Chakraborty said that his kid had been repeatedly beaten by his teacher for "being naughty" in a class.



Rivu Chakraborty went to the Cubbon Park Police Station to file a complaint about the school after his son made multiple complaints and they met with the administrators. The school was the subject of a non-cognizable report (NCR) filed by the police on August 18. The complaint copy states that the LKG kid was hit on the lips and hands for acting inappropriately in class and not paying attention to his studies.

Chakraborty explained that the childhad claimed to have been hit during the first week of class, but they felt he had misunderstood something. However, they noticed during the day when they went to pick up the kid from school and found marks on his hands. After witnessing the marks they tried to schedule a meeting with the school administration right away.

He claimed that the school attempted to cover up the incident by at first saying that a fight between the boys was to blame for the marks rather than corporal punishment. However, the kindergarten coordinator allegedly acknowledged that sometimes youngsters would be "tapped" to chastise them after being pressed further.

Chakraborty added that nearly a month later, his son brought up the abuse again despite assurances that it would not happen again. Because his teacher had warned him not to inform them about the assault. The kid accidently slip that the teacher was abusing him again.

Chakraborty mentioned that the child had been locked in a room against his will, even though the complaint document had only highlighted the physical mistreatment meted out to the boy. They were concerned when he revealed that he had been locked in a room with another male teacher. He was kept inside the room and forced to sit on the floor while sobbing loudly.

After knowing about the abuse, Chakraborty asked the school authorities to remove his son from the school but he did not recieve any response from the authorities. While this was going on, Chakraborty shared the abuse his son had experienced on social media.

Shortly after, he was able to get his son's TC from the school. The school resisted answering any questions regarding the incident despite repeated requests. The school's acting principal, Lavanya Mithran, informed the students that emails would be the only method of communication.