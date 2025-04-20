Caste Census Report: Politically Motivated MLA Sunil Kumar

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and BJP leader V. Sunil Kumar has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the caste census to advance divisive politics, alleging that the recently submitted report undermines over 350 marginalised communities while benefiting the community he represents.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumar said, “CM Siddaramaiah has turned the caste census into a tool for ‘Sabka Vibhajan, Sabka Shoshan’ (division and exploitation of all). By including the Kuruba community — which he represents — in Category 1B of the most backward castes, the government has sidelined hundreds of smaller and truly marginalised groups.”

Kumar pointed out that over 400 backward castes have historically not had the opportunity to elect even a single gram panchayat member. “How can small communities with minimal population compete with a group like the Kurubas, who number over 4.3 million?” he asked.

He further criticised the scientific basis of the report, questioning why only one community has been moved to the newly created Category 1B while others in Category 2A were left untouched. “This reeks of political manipulation,” he said, calling the reclassification unjust and misleading.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Kumar contrasted its approach with that of the BJP-led Centre. “While Prime Minister Modi advocates ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (collective support and development), Siddaramaiah appears to be pushing ‘Sabka Vibhajan, Sabka Shoshan’,” he said.

Kumar also raised doubts over the authorship and process behind the report. “The original report by Kantharaju is missing. So how did Jayaprakash Hegde finalise this version? Was it altered because it didn’t serve political interests?” he questioned.

The former minister expressed concern that the report could push reservation levels in the state to 85%, far exceeding the limits upheld by courts in other states. “When the Patna High Court did not permit Bihar to raise reservations beyond 65%, how is 85% justifiable in Karnataka?” he asked.

Describing the report as unscientific and constitutionally questionable, Kumar urged the state government to convene a special session of the legislature for a detailed debate. “The report fails to provide accurate caste data and does not uphold constitutional values. It must be thoroughly scrutinised,” he said.