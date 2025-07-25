Caste census will create divide among castes: LoP

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has conducted a caste census to create a divide between castes, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka, criticising the move.

He stated that if a new census is being conducted now, it implies the previous one was fake.

Speaking to reporters, he said that CM Siddaramaiah’s government conducted the caste sub-reservation survey as a mere formality. The previous caste census was conducted ten years ago, but the recent sub-reservation survey was completed in just 15 days. Surveys conducted by the central government are widely accepted, whereas those conducted by the state government hold no value. He accused CM Siddaramaiah of scheming to create a divide between castes for political gains.

If the Congress government plans to conduct another caste census, it means the previous one was fraudulent, which has caused embarrassment to the government. He suggested that the state government should cooperate with the central government’s census efforts.

The state government should guide everyone, but leaders from its own party disrupt Parliament over every issue.

State matters should be discussed in Parliament, and all MPs from his party would raise concerns regarding the state’s land and water issues, he said.

He welcomed the punishment announced in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riot case, noting that the incident of an MLA’s house being set on fire is still vivid.

Many involved, including those associated with PFI and supporters of Pakistan, should face stringent punishment, he demanded.

When he was the Transport Minister, he had fulfilled the demands of transport employees, and the current government should also address their grievances, he said, assuring his support.

He condemned the killing of BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh and urged the government there to provide protection to BJP workers.

He alleged that the Congress is looting in the purchase of smart meters and demanded an investigation to uncover the truth. He vowed to fight for justice for the people in this matter.