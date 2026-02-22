MRI breakdown at Victoria Hospital leaves hundreds of patients anxious

Bengaluru: Patient sat Victoria Hospital, the largest government hospital in the city, are facing severe hardship after MRI scanning services were disrupted for the past two days. The malfunction of key scanning equipment has led to long queues and confusion, with patients forced to move from one building to another in search of assistance.

Hospital sources confirmed that three scanning machines serve Victoria Hospital and its associated facilities, including the PMSSY block. However, one MRI machine has reportedly stopped functioning due to an air-conditioning fault, putting additional strain on the remaining two units. As a result, scanning procedures have slowed significantly, causing delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Patients who arrived for scheduled scans over the last two days said they were repeatedly asked to wait or return later, only to leave without completing their tests. For many, especially those requiring urgent imaging for trauma, neurological, or cardiac conditions, the delay has raised serious concerns about timely medical intervention.

The issue is not confined to Bengaluru alone. Reports indicate that scanning services in at least 13 district hospitals across Karnataka have also been disrupted. Allegations have surfaced that pending dues of around`143 crore from the Health Department to diagnostic service providers have contributed to the suspension of CT and MRI services. In Chikkamagaluru’s district hospital, free CT scan services have reportedly been halted due to unpaid bills. Similarly, in Davanagere’s Chigateri district hospital, scanning services are being provided only in emergency cases following appeals by the district surgeon. Diagnostic centres operated under the KRSNAA model in nearly 14 district hospitals are said to have stopped services citing non-payment of dues. The disruption has hit BPL card holders the hardest, as they depend heavily on government facilities for free diagnostic care.

Public health activists have urged the state government to immediately release pending funds and repair faulty equipment to prevent further disruption. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have assured that efforts are underway to restore normal services at the earliest.