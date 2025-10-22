Cattle Smuggling Suspect Shot in Leg During Police Chase in Puttur

Mangaluru: A man accused of illegally transporting cattle was injured in police firing after allegedly attempting to flee during a chase in Puttur on Tuesday night. This is the first incident in recent years when cow lifters have been shot at by the police.

According to police, the accused, identified as Abdullah (40) from Kasaragod in Kerala, was driving an Eicher vehicle carrying ten head of cattle within the Puttur rural police limits. When officers signaled him to stop, he allegedly ignored the order and continued to speed away.

Police chased the vehicle for nearly 10 km, during which the accused reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind. In response, a police sub-inspector (PSI) opened fire, discharging two rounds — one hitting the vehicle and another striking the suspect in the leg.

The police said another person who was in the vehicle managed to escape from the scene. Abdullah was later taken to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

Officials confirmed that Abdullah had an earlier case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station (Case No. 33/2025).

A new case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.