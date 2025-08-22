CCHHL launches 51st property in Gangtok

Bengaluru: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd (CCHHL), India’s zero-debt hospitality pioneer, on Thursday made a landmark entry into Gangtok, Sikkim, with the inauguration of its flagship Valley Vista Resort.

This milestone expands the company’s portfolio to 51 premium properties across India and marks a strategic push into North and North-East India’s growing tourism market.

The launch coincides with India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations and includes the unveiling of the exclusive VIP Gold Membership Card, offering members complimentary stays and lifetime privileges.