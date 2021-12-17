Celebs demand release of Kannada activists, arrest of Shiv Sainks for burning K'taka flag

Bengaluru: On the backdrop of condemning the act of smearing black ink, the Shiv Sena activists on Wednesday set the Kannada flag on fire in Maharashtra.

Several Sandalwood celebrities and politicians have demanded strict action against the Shiv Sena activists who burnt the Karnataka State flag. Sandalwood actors Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Duniya Vijay, Jaggesh, Prajwal Devaraj, Rishab Shetty, RJ Rohith, Music director Hamsaleka and several others on their social media have urged the government to arrest the miscreants. The actors who tweeted in Kannada also demanded the release of pro-Kannada activists. It may be recalled that some Shiv Sena workers had burnt the State flag after Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi's face was smeared with ink by pro-Kannada activists. Joining the issue, former chief minister Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray to take stern action against the accused.

Taking to twitter, he said, "Kannada flag, which is revered and approved by all Kannadigas, is our pride and identity. Insulting Kannada flag is insulting Karnataka and the emotions of Kannadigas. I urge Maharashtra CM to immediately arrest the anti-social elements who burnt our Kannada flag."

JDS Legislature leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said, "The culprits of MES have insulted our Karnataka flag. Burning and disfiguring the flag is a shameful act. The whole of Karnataka which shows respect to the flag has been insulted which is not acceptable. The multilingual love and harmony is not Kannadigas weakness but generosity. The culprits should understand this. The State government should act very harshly on this heinous act. The traitors who insulted our flag should be properly punished. Karnataka will not leave you, if you leave these traitors. I appeal to the Karnataka CM and home minister to act immediately and release the activists who fought for Kannada."