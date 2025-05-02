Live
- Things won't work like this: Delhi CM slams officials during visit to waterlogged Majnu Ka Tila
- India’s concert boom begins: Coldplay's Ahmedabad tour sets blueprint for cultural transformation
- Dhvani Bhanushali comes with a new song ‘Aankhon’
- This Summer, bring in more serenity and sophistication into your spaces with these fivelor trends
- Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Set for Release on This Date
- People in huge numbers flock to Amaravati re-inauguration
- Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates D Sons Patola Art Expo at Banjara Hills
- Students Excel at Sphoorthy's “Lingua Fiesta”; Freshman Magazine “Abhiyanta” Unveiled
- Hyderabad Celebrates Sweet Surprises at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge
- Anitha Gehlot Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Srinagar Colony
Centre agreed to caste census due to Rahul’s pressure: DKS
Highlights
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Centre agreed to conduct the caste census only due to persistent pressure...
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Centre agreed to conduct the caste census only due to persistent pressure from Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has said that the caste census must be time bound. The Centre must set a deadline to finish this activity.”
“The philosophy of the Congress party is to provide welfare based on proportionate representation. The CM has also expressed the same opinion.
Karnataka government will provide all the support in this matter,” he added.
Next Story