Centre agreed to caste census due to Rahul's pressure: DKS

Centre agreed to caste census due to Rahul’s pressure: DKS
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Centre agreed to conduct the caste census only due to persistent pressure from Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Centre agreed to conduct the caste census only due to persistent pressure from Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has said that the caste census must be time bound. The Centre must set a deadline to finish this activity.”

“The philosophy of the Congress party is to provide welfare based on proportionate representation. The CM has also expressed the same opinion.

Karnataka government will provide all the support in this matter,” he added.

