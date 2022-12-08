CESC changes timings of power supply to IP sets in T Narasipura

Mysuru: In the wake of special operation undertaken to catch the leopard due to the leopard menace in T Narasipur taluk, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has modified the timings of power supply to irrigation pump sets from night to morning hours. According to an order issued from the office of superintendent engineer (works and maintenance), starting from December 7 to 16, three phase power will be supplied to Irrigation pumpsets in T Narispura taluk for seven hours from 8.30 am to 6 pm in two shifts. Following the fatal incidents due to leopard attack, farmers are afraid to go to their lands in the night time to operate irrigation pumpsets. Hence CESC has changed the timings of power supply to IP sets.



The Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Monday issued an order to sugarcane growers to harvest sugar cane soon to facilitate forest department to catch or kill leopard which claimed two lives. The order of the DC came after forest officers expressed sugarcane fields were hindering the capturing of the leopard since three days.

The forest department has launched large scale combing operation in T Narasipura region from December 2 to catch or kill the leopard. The state forest department officers issued shoot at sight order on a leopard on that day, after 23 year old college student at S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipura taluk succumbed to injuries in leopard attack on December 1.

Last month, the leopard attacked a youth , Manjunath near Mallappana hill in Hundiya village in T.Naraseepur taluk , killed him on the spot. The villagers became irate after the killing and urged the forest department to kill the leopard. The villagers in the region could not come out of house after 7 pm fearing the leopard. The forest officials 10 team equipped with sharp shooters from Kodagu, experts from Nagarhole and Bandipura wild life sanctuaries are combing the area to catch or kill the leopard.

Each team have 10-12 members , searching various locations , CCF Dr Malathi Priya told on Wednesday Cages have been put in 16 places and 20 drone cameras have been used. A trap camera has been installed in Mallikarjuna hill forest, Odgallu Ranganathaswamy hill forest area , though the leopard captured by trap cameras it could not found.

She said that ' We have increased combing in Mallikarjuna Swamy hill where leopard was captured in camera and identified 43 villages in 21 gram panchayat limits. September to January is breeding season for leopards. The main hindrance to the operation is grown sugarcane , hence we written revenue authorities to harvest sugar cane. They also responded positively.

She said it is difficult to use elephants in combing operation in paddy , ragi fields, hence we using drone cameras. She said the main intention of department is to prevent leopard to claim more human lives.