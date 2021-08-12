Chamarajanagar: Dalit organisations protest MLA Mahesh’s move to join BJP 

Chamarajanagar: Various Dalit and progressive organisations staged a protest against Kollegala MLA N Mahesh who joined the ruling BJP recently. The protestors took out a procession from Chamarajeshwara temple to Bhuvaneshwari circle raising slogans against Mahesh.



They alleged that Mahesh let down thousands of Dalit youths who worked hard for his victory in the Assembly election and demanded that he resign and seek re-election on BJP ticket. A large number of women carried brooms during the procession and accused Mahesh of throwing to the winds the principles of Dr B R Ambedkar which he swore by to win the election. They said 'power-hungry' Mahesh joined a party which 'does not respect' the constitution.

Meanwhile, addressing a press meet, Mahesh fans' association president Kempanapura Siddaraju alleged that the organisations used foul language against the MLA. He said the progressive organisations distributed pamphlets containing derogatory and insulting literature against Mahesh. He alleged that while one demanded Mahesh's resignation was from JDS and another from Congress. "Those who have jumped the ship have no moral right to criticise Mahesh. Mahesh treated his party (BSP) as mother but was expelled. He waited for two long years to return to the party but in vain. He was left with no option other than join BJP to serve people," Siddaraju.

He said BSP was not restricted to one community alone. "It has the support of upper-class Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh," he said and added he knew who funded the protest.