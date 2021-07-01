Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivasa Prasad favours Swami Vivekananda memorial at NTM school

Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V Sreenivasa Prasad on Thursday sought the cooperation of the people in realising Viveka Memorial project at Niranjana Mutt adjoining Maharani's new type model (NTM) school campus on N S road in the city.



Recalling the efforts made as a revenue minister earlier when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, Prasad said " We had invited for talks both in favour of the project taken up by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and pro- Kannada activists in favour of the school. However, as the matter was before the High Court, it was eventually decided to abide by the court's verdict. As the court has ruled in favour of the Ashram, it is our duty to adhere to the order that was out on June 8.

The memorial will help in influencing the overall development of Kannadiga youth and also the Kannada tradition. The project will also enable Mysureans to pay a perfect tribute to the personality of Swami Vivekananda. Hope the youth will be benefitted both in the present and future, added Prasad.

But a section of people are strongly opposing the construction of Swami Vivekananda memorial by demolishing the school even after court verdict. The government had allotted the land to the Ashrama to start the Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in 2013.

Former Mysore Mayor Purushottam says that the NTM School has its own glory, history and significance. Why do the Ashrama authorities want to construct the memorial in front of Ambedkar Bhavan? We have to protect the Kannada school which was dedicated for girls.