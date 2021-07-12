Chamarajanagar: Six injured as car rams tree

Chamarajanagar: Six pilgrims were injured, two of them seriously, when the car in which they travelling met with an accident near Thalabetta in Hanur taluk in the wee hours of Monday. The injured have been identified as Basavaraju (23), Ganesh (23), Naveen (23), Pratap (25), D. Srinivas (25) and Ajay (22). Among them Basavaraju and Ganesh were seriously injured. Police said all the injured were going to Male Mahadeshwara temple when they met with the accident.



The speeding car rammed a tree and overturned before catching fire. The injured were admitted to Kollegala government hospital. MM Hills police registered a case.