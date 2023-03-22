Chamarajanagara BJP leaders oppose Somanna's leadership in district

As the Assembly elections are nearing, preparations are going on in political parties including campaigning. During this election, it is a good idea if the favourite leaders take charge of the district and they are putting pressure on the leaders in this regard. Now there is discontent in BJP in Chamarajanagara district. Minister V. Somanna has been warned of a go back movement if he is given the in-charge of Chamarajanagara election. Instead, BJP State Vice President B.Y. Vjayendra should be given charge of the old Mysuru region. A demand has been heard that it should be given to BYVijayendra.





Chamarajanagara district BJP spokesperson AyyanpurShivakumar has stated that Somanna should not be given election in-charge of Chamarajanagara district. The reason is that there is speculation that he will join the Congress. He should not be made a candidate in Chamarajanagara district as Somanna did not work for the party in the last election. He accused that VSomanna , despite minister in BJP government has gifted a house to the candidate who won against our candidate.





He alleged that Somanna did not work for the party even in the Lok Sabha elections. So he should not be allowed to contest from here. He should not be given election charge. He has blackmailed BJP high command in Delhi to give to post of Chamarajanagara election in-charge and to give him ticket. He alleged Somanna blackmailed leaders that he would join Congress if he not given the position he desired.





He further stated that Somanna called him and told him not to hold a press conference. He should not contest in Chamarajanagara district itself. He said party workers would not allow to issue ticket for him for any reason as he did not organise the party in district. Somanna did not participate in Vijaya SankalpaRath Yatra and other party activities. Since the last one and a half years, he behaved like supporting the Congress in the district. Those who want Somanna for the district are only some of his supporters. He said majority of party workers areopposing leadership of Somanna in the district.