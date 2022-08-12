Chamarajapet Maidan row: Ashoka slams communal elements

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister of the state R Ashoka slammed a few leaders for rousing communal passions in the Chamarajapet Maidan issue. On 15 August the government will hoist the national flag at the Chamarajapet Maidan and those who want to visit are free to witness the event. "No, the government will not allow the local MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to hoist the national flag, it will be done by the Assistant Commissioner of the Revenue Department of that area".

This was decided in a meeting held in Bengaluru on Thursday headed by R Ashoka. 'The Maidan will be known as Revenue Department Maidan henceforth as it was and is still under its purview under the name 'Gutalli, Chamarajapet Revenue Department Maidan' and sooner or later a new name will also be assigned to the property. Though the flag hoisting will be done that the decorum it needs there will be no room for political persons, organisations and any other groups that are passionately connected over the issue of ownership of the property. The ownership matter is closed and absolute' Ashoka said. According to protocol the local MLA and MP may visit the flag hoisting event.

The government will decide who will look after the property if it was BBMP or BDA or if should it remain under the control of the revenue department. No religious organisations or quasi-government bodies will be able to take control of this property Ashoka said. These matters will be discussed in a high-level meeting having top officials of the revenue department and the Chief Minister. "So far there is no order given to any individual, organisation, group or community rights over the property, hence it is under the total control of revenue department" Ashoka said. 'We will follow the Supreme Court order there will be no more construction or demolition on this property we will also take a decision if permission given to the Muslim community to use the property for praying twice a year', the Minister added.

In a connected development Sri Rama Sene has filed a complaint against MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for declaring that he will not allow the Ganesha festival to be held on Chamarajapet Maidan. The government has given full authority and a free hand to the police to take appropriate action if any organisation or group of people belonging to any community tries to disrupt the flag hoisting event.