Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
40.52 percent polling reported till 1 pm in Srikakulam
Highlights
Total 40.52 percentage of votes polled till 1 pm in Srikakulam Parliament constituency and seven assembly segments in the district.
Srikakulam: Total 40.52 percentage of votes polled till 1 pm in Srikakulam Parliament constituency and seven assembly segments in the district.
Both locally dwelling and migrated voters are reached to their respective polling stations to cast their votes in the morning to avoid scorching sun and heat waves but due sudden rush voters had to stand and wait till their turn. Officials are expected more turn out of voters in the evening.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS