  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

40.52 percent polling reported till 1 pm in Srikakulam

40.52 percent polling reported till 1 pm in Srikakulam
x
Highlights

Total 40.52 percentage of votes polled till 1 pm in Srikakulam Parliament constituency and seven assembly segments in the district.

Srikakulam: Total 40.52 percentage of votes polled till 1 pm in Srikakulam Parliament constituency and seven assembly segments in the district.

Both locally dwelling and migrated voters are reached to their respective polling stations to cast their votes in the morning to avoid scorching sun and heat waves but due sudden rush voters had to stand and wait till their turn. Officials are expected more turn out of voters in the evening.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X