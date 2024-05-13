Upcoming Smartphone This Week: Samsung Galaxy F55, Vivo X100 Series and More

This week, the smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several highly awaited models are set to make their debut. Here's a glimpse of what's on the horizon:



Samsung Galaxy F55: Scheduled for release on May 17th, the Galaxy F55 promises a premium experience at an affordable price, featuring a stylish vegan leather back panel.





iQOO Z9x: Launching on May 16th, the iQOO Z9x caters to performance enthusiasts with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and up to 8GB of RAM.





Moto X50 Ultra: Also arriving on May 16th, the Moto X50 Ultra redefines the premium smartphone segment with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM.





Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Joining the Edge 50 lineup, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion debuts in India on May 16th, offering affordability without compromising on specs like a 144Hz refresh rate display and up to 12GB of RAM.





Vivo X100 Series: Launching on May 13th in China, the Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro cater to diverse market segments, with the X100 Ultra featuring groundbreaking camera technology and the X100s models focusing on sleek design and powerful performance.





With a mix of innovative features and value propositions, this week's smartphone releases offer something for every type of consumer. Stay tuned for these exciting new devices hitting the shelves soon!