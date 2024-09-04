Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority meeting as per court decision: CM

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that action has been taken to conduct the meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority based on the decision of the court to vacate the stay order. The government has formed the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, for which Rajamate Pramodadevi had sought a stay from the court. The stay order was vacated on August 22, he said.



He was speaking spoke to the media at his residence in Mysuru on Tuesday. The CM said that the first meeting of the authority has been called after the stay order was vacated. Responding to a question from the media that Rajamate Pramodadevi and MP Yaduveer had written a letter to the management board secretary that holding the meeting was illegal, the CM clarified that the management board has always been under government control. Previously also the government used to appoint the members and the president., he said A Cabinet meeting has been called on Thursday to discuss and take action on the report about COVID corruption. The CM denied allegations of political motives and assured that action will be taken against wrongdoers based on the report’s findings.

Responding to M.P Sudhakar’s statement that the report was brought for political purposes, the Chief Minister questioned why is he assuming that it is him? ‘Stating that he is unaware of the details of the report I the CM said that the he is worried because he has done something wrong. The report has not been revealed. His statement only reveals his state of mind, the CM said. Answering a question whether Rs. 7000 crore has been misappropriated in the alleged scam, the CM reiterated that he does not know the details of the report. Talking about the suspension of former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar by the government, he clarified that the urban development department has suspended him.

Reacting to a question that only one person has been suspended while allegations were made against two commissioners, the CM said, a commission has been formed and according to their report, action will be taken against the wrong doers. Answering the question of the reporters that the suspension order states that the 50:50 ratio is not applicable to the layouts formed before before 2009, but it has been applied, he said that he has no information regarding this.

The CM informed the media that he visitingChamundi Hills to offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. The opposition are thinking that it will be difficult if their false allegations are not proven. He said that he has neither lied or committed any mistake. Responding to MLA RV Deshpande’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be Chief Minister for five years and that if he CM agrees, he would become the Chief Minister, the CM said that the Chief Minister is chosen by the MLAs and party leaders. Responding to a question on delay in release of honorarium to Anganwadi workers since three months, the CM said that he would look into the matter.