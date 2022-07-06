Chamundi ropeway project dropped

mysuru: Bowing to pressure from general public and environmentalists, the State government has decided to shelve the construction of the ropeway to Chamundi Hills.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons district in-charge minister S T Somashekar said, "The project has been dropped after studying the pros and cons. Transportation facility to Chamundi Hills is considerably good and as such, we decided against the ropeway." In fact, the discussion focused more on setting up a Chamundeshwari Development Authority, he said. "I will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Relocation of shops near the temple will also be discussed." On repairing Nandi Road atop the hill, he said, "Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. The Public Works Department (PWD) is finding a permanent solution to the problem. The road will be repaired shortly."

Meanwhile, the minister said in view of nomination of Channakeshava temple at Somanathapura in Mysuru for inclusion in the UNESCO world heritage site list, various Infrastructure development works are planned at the place".

The minister made the revelation during the review meeting of tourism department, at deputy commissioner's office. Somashekar said It was discussed to develop basic infrastructural facilities at the temple at a cost of Rs 3.74 crore."