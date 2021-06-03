Change people's perception of government hospitals, Sudhakar tells newly recruited doctors

Bengaluru: Work with dedication and commitment to make healthcare services in government hospitals world class and change the people's perception of the facilities, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar appealed to newly recruited doctors on Wednesday.



Sudhakar virtually addressed the newly recruited 1,763 doctors who were inducted into the service 0 on Wednesday. "The recruitment of doctors amidst pandemic has been historic because of three reasons. Firstly, this is the biggest recruitment drive taken up by the Government for the Health department to recruit 1763 doctors at a time. Secondly, this is the first time that the Department of Health and Family Welfare Department has recruited doctors directly as KPSC was handling the recruitment process earlier. Thirdly, this is also one of the quickest hiring drives by the Government. This large recruitment drive was completed in a record time of 6 months".

The minister mentioned that government hospitals are being avoided by many today. It is not without a reason. "You will have to change all that. The system can be changed, and government hospitals can become world class facilities. But it requires your commitment," he explained. He suggested 5 sutras to the new doctors. "I want you to remember these 'pancha sutras. Firstly, patient-centricity. There is a need to make government hospitals more patient-centric. Secondly, punctuality. The common complaint that we hear today is that doctors are very casual about their duty hours in government hospitals. We need to change this mindset. We need to work in the private sector. We have a duty towards our citizens, who pay salaries through taxes they pay. Thirdly, quality of treatment. Government hospitals have top quality medical infrastructure, yet all the well-to-do people go to private hospitals. There is a need to change that. We need to make our service standards match private sector hospitals. You would have succeeded the day middle- and upper-class people prefer government hospitals. Fourthly, upkeep of the hospitals. Though most of the government hospitals have sprawling campuses, their upkeep is rather poor. Fifthly, honesty and commitment. Many of the doctors from government hospitals allegedly work in private clinics and hospitals. The government spends a lot of money and resources on you, I urge you to dedicate yourself to your work."