Mumbai set to host Global South’s first-ever Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai: Mumbai will transform into a global hub for climate action as world leaders, policymakers, corporates, citizen groups and innovators converge for the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) from February 17 to 19, 2026. Billed as the Global South’s first major climate leadership platform, the event is expected to bring together over 100 institutions and more than 400 eminent speakers from India and abroad.

High-profile participants include global philanthropist Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Union Ministers, international government representatives, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, cosmonauts and several global climate champions. Thousands of climate enthusiasts are also expected to attend. Entry to the event is free, but participation will be by invitation and prior registration through www.mumbaiclimateweek.com.

Over three days, Mumbai will become a stage for action-oriented climate dialogue, with leaders from government, business, civil society and youth networks working together to translate ideas into tangible solutions. The central hub of MCW will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, complemented by a citywide network of campus, community and cultural events.

The global initiative is being spearheaded by award-winning NGO Project Mumbai, with strong support from the Government of Maharashtra, the state Environment and Climate Change Department, MMRDA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The event aims to position Mumbai as a real-world laboratory for climate solutions that can be replicated across India and other cities of the Global South.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Mumbai Climate Week showcases India’s resolve to lead with action on climate, from the city level to the global stage. As Mumbai hosts leaders from across India and the world, we are sending a clear message that Maharashtra is ready to work with all partners to build cleaner, safer and more resilient futures for our citizens and for the Global South.”

Shishir Joshi, CEO and Founder of Project Mumbai and MCW, described the initiative as a landmark citizen-driven movement. “This is India’s first citizen-led climate movement at this scale, where ministers, businesses and experts share the same space as students, frontline workers and neighbourhood volunteers. Mumbai Climate Week will demonstrate what climate leadership from the Global South really looks like,” he said.

The programme follows a hub-and-spoke model. The main venue will host leadership dialogues, thematic sessions, the MCW Innovation Challenge, the Youth Green Innovation Challenge and a large solutions exhibition. Day One will feature a special debut evening by The Earthshot Prize, founded by HRH Prince William, bringing together global innovators to showcase scalable environmental solutions in areas such as nature, food systems and people.

Parallel “spoke events” have already begun across educational campuses, neighbourhoods and cultural institutions and will continue through the week. These include sustainability roadshows, art and media activations and a public Sustainability Mela aimed at taking climate awareness into everyday urban spaces.