Cheap liquor flow on a high into K'taka from Goa

Karwar: Vigilance has been maintained at important places across the state after the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct. Accordingly, as a result of the district administration's tightening of checks at the Majali check post of Karwar, which is on the border of Karnataka and Goa, it has been discovered that loads of illegal liquor and undocumented currency notes are being smuggled into the state. Police are already checking vehicles with more personnel on 24/7 alert at Majali and Anamoda check posts in Karwar.

Till now about 127 cases related to illegal liquor transportation have been registered in the district and 17 accused have also been arrested. In addition, officials have informed that 5 vehicles have been seized. After the implementation of the Code of Conduct in the district, the Excise Department has already seized 3,138 litres of Indian-made liquor, 1,267 litres of Goa-made liquor, and 890 litres of country made liquor in 127 cases. Officers are keeping an eagle's eye 24/7 at the check posts in Kumta, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Shirsi, Haliyala and curbing the illegalities.

On the one hand, the ticket aspirants are desperate to get the ticket, while some are preparing to spice up the process with the hope of getting the ticket. For the same reason, the illegal flow of alcohol in large quantities from Goa, which is known for cheap liquor, came to light in the same week that checks were tightened at the check post.

More and more money, currency notes and illegal liquor are being discovered which used to attract voters. Officials say that they have already requested to depute more personnel from the Home Guard to keep an eye on illegal storage of liquor in rural areas and to attract votes during elections. Irregularities have been able to come out due to strict checks during the elections.

Goan liquor is being smuggled by not only through check posts , it is brought in through waterways and jungles. If government appoints more staff illegality during elections can be prevented and inspection can be carried out in this area with more personnel. As the elections are announced, the officials are keeping an eagle eye on the candidates who are going to distribute money and gifts to attract voters. The excise department has given a toll free number and if any irregularities are found, the public is requested to call this number 8005997084 and file a complaint. In addition, the privacy of the complainant is also protected.