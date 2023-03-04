Chemical-free jaggery making unit inaugurated in Mandya

Mandya: Under 'One District One Product' scheme, organic (chemical free) jaggery making unit on pilot basis, was inaugurated at V C Farm, Mandya on Thursday. Vice-chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, Dr S V Suresh inaugurated the unit.

The jaggery Unit was inaugurated during Agricultural Equipment Mela- 2023 and opening of Jaggery Incubation Centre, in Jaggery Park at a programmeorganised jointly by University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Zonal Agriculture Research Centre, Agri Science Centre, Agriculture Science Centre, V C Farm, Mandya and Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru.

'The chemical free jaggery will be prepared in partnership with private parties. To achieve this, the farmers in surroundings and V C Farm should supply quality sugarcane. It is the aspiration of University of Agricultural Sciences to gift chemical free jaggery to the society. Let the unit be a blessing to best performing farmer community and sugarcane growers.The farmers attending the programme should make use of farming equipment as relevant information is being provided', said S V Suresh. In the present days, the situation is such that it is difficult to cultivate crops without equipment. More stress should be on using new equipment , he added .

The youth should be stopped from migrating towards cities. The farmers can also save time by using farming equipment. In the present days, lot of research is being carried out on the issues bothering farming community, at Agricultural Research Centres.

Several information is being provided to farmers at Agricultural Research Centres through University of Agricultural Sciences.