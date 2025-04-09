Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The fear of dengue and chikungunya has started again in Bengaluru. There is a possibility of dengue spreading even during the summer rains. The possibility of dengue spreading has increased due to the heavy rains that have lashed the city for the past two days. While more than 910 dengue cases have been registered in the city in the last three months, more than 75 dengue cases have been detected in a single week after the rains.

Along with dengue, chikungunya is also being detected, with 24 cases detected in the last week alone. Ansar Ahmed, Director of Planning Division of the Health Department, said that 260 chikungunya cases have been reported since January.

The number of people heading to the hospital with fever and viral fever has already increased. When checked, people are showing symptoms of dengue and chikungunya. Doctors have advised people to be careful as chikungunya and viral fever are also on the rise.

People should be careful not to allow water to accumulate around the house and to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Dr. Suresh, a doctor from the Department of General Medicine at KC General Hospital, advised that cleanliness should be maintained.

Dengue and chikungunya are spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms appear within 7 days of being bitten by a mosquito. The danger of these mosquitoes is highest in the morning. Therefore, doctors have advised that one should avoid mosquito bites at that time.

High fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, inflammation of the glands, rash, fatigue, lethargy are the main symptoms of dengue. Sudden onset of high fever, severe joint pain, joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, rash, fatigue, nausea, etc. are the symptoms of chikungunya.