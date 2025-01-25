Live
Just In
Children Take Charge in Model Parliament Session
The Council Hall of Mangalore City Corporation came alive with spirited debates and discussions as students from various schools participated in the "We The People - Children’s Model Parliament." The event was organised by the Centre for Integrated Learning in partnership with SDM School and Mangalore City Corporation.
Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, MCC Opposition Leader Anil Kumar Poojary, and Corporation Kiran Kumar were among those who witnessed the proceedings. Students assumed the roles of parliamentarians to deliberate on pressing issues, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, child labour, and tourism development in the coastal region.
Addressing the gathering, Capt Chowta stressed the importance of introducing children to parliamentary procedures early on, suggesting in a humorous tone that he might propose a Private Member's Bill to institutionalise such initiatives at the school level. He also highlighted the importance of India's demographic advantage, urging the youth to make the most of it for nation-building.
The session meticulously followed parliamentary norms, incorporating oath-taking, obituary references, Question Hour, Calling Attention motions, and Zero Hour. Harsha Nayak of SDM School donned the Speaker's mantle, with Swathi Bhat of Canara Urva as Prime Minister and Ananya Prabhu of St Theresa as Leader of the Opposition.
Dignitaries present included Anil Kumar Poojary, Sachitha Nandagopal from the Juvenile Justice Board, SDM School Principal Joy J Rai, and Correspondent Shrutha Jithesh.