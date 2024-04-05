Chitradurga: A constituency which prefers outside candidates

Bengaluru: The ticket holders are all geared up to face the elections in Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. Even though the temperature is soaring, the candidates in poll fray are ensuring they reach out to the voters.

Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes. It includes Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere in Chitradurga district and Sira, Pavagada in Tumakuru district.

Congress has announced BN Chandrappa as its candidate who had lost in the last Lok Sabha election. BJP had fielded Govind Karjol as its candidate in this constituency, as it fielded A Narayanaswamy in 2019. However, for this election there were more than expected aspirants for both BJP and non-locals.

Tickets for non-locals

A different thing can be seen in the matter of selection of candidates including dominant personalities in Chitradurga constituency. That is, the fact that the selection of candidates is local and non-local. In the last two elections, both the parties have given tickets to non-local candidates. However, this has led to anger among local leaders.

BJP's Holalkere MLA M Chandrappa had demanded to give ticket to his son. Meanwhile, Govind M Karajol's name was finalised as candidate. In this background, the supporters of MLA M Chandrappa marched to the district BJP office on Saturday evening demanding that tickets not be given to non-locals.

During the march, they raised slogans near the BJP office 'Go back Govind Karjol' and expressed their outrage. However, On Monday both father and son Chandrappa and Raghunandan were in BS Yeddiyurappa house and were ensured they will be given some good post in future. Now they are convinced and ready to campaign for Karjol.

Based on KPCC's internal survey, former MP BN Chandrappa, KPCC General Secretary Nerlakunte Ramappa and JJ Hatti Thippeswamy were recommended and finally BN Chandrappa was announced as the candidate. BN Chandrappa has brought it to the attention of the High Command and has now filed a complaint alleging that fake certificates of caste certificate and school transfer certificate were leaked to prevent him from contesting.

In the meantime, there are many aspirants from the constituency and on this occasion, the crisis brought about by the selection of a local candidate and R.B. Thimmapura's attempt to get ticket to his son Vinay Thimmapura has failed.

Wave against BJP

At present, BJP's Govind Karajol's name is announced for Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. At first Madara Channaiah Swamiji was approached by BJP. But he refused to enter electoral politics. It is said that Govind Karajol's name came to the fore only after that. Overall, if we look at what is the challenge for the BJP in the selection or announcement of its candidate in the constituency, the wave against the BJP leaders in the constituency is visible. The left-hand SC community is crucial for any candidate's victory in this constituency, which is dedicated to caste.

The Dalit community has woken up to the BJP's anti-Constitutional attitude and stances on issues like internal reservation and has come to a resolution against the BJP. In this background, people have come to realize that A Narayana Swamy, the 2019 BJP candidate has not taken a complementary stand to the left-wing community he represents in the matter of internal reservation along with the anti-governance wave, and he is limited to only assurances. So A Narayana Swamy had lost his ticket.

Belonging to the left-handed community, Govind Karajol does not have a good bonding in the community. People of the constituency believe that he who has taken a firm stand on the issue of internal reservation can find a home for the same in Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. Everything will be answered soon.