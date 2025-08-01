Chowta for stronger counter-terror steps, permanent NIA office in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday to express gratitude for the Centre’s decision to hand over the Suhas Shetty murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He described the move as a reflection of the government's commitment to justice and national security.

Speaking on behalf of Shetty’s family and the people of Dakshina Kannada, Chowta lauded the swift intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs, calling it a reassurance to law-abiding citizens and a deterrent to extremist elements.

Raising serious concerns about the coastal region’s vulnerability to radicalisation, drug trafficking, and organised crime, Captain Chowta highlighted the increasing footprint of extremist networks and cited the recent MDMA drug seizure in Mangaluru—the largest in Karnataka’s history—as an example of the threats confronting the district.

He urged the Minister to consider establishing a permanent, fully equipped NIA office in Mangaluru for better intelligence coordination and rapid response capabilities.

“Dakshina Kannada is a sentinel of India’s cultural and national identity.

We must not allow violence, narcotics, or ideological subversion to destabilise the region,” Chowta said.

He invoked the transformation of Gujarat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the early 2000s, expressing hope that a similar model of integrated security and governance could be replicated in

Dakshina Kannada.