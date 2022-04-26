CID probing irregularities in police recruitment summons MLA

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.

Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.

"The CID probing the irregularities in the PSI recruitment has issued a notice to Priyank Kharge to appear before it for questioning. I appeal to the MLA to display his responsibility and assist the CID, which is probing the case in the right direction, by sharing evidence with them," the Minister said.

Kharge should cooperate with the probe by sharing the documents with him and other information with the CID officials and he should at least assist in ensuring legal action against those involved in the irregularities, he said.

"As the impartial probe is on, there is no question of sparing anyone however influential that person is," Jnanendra warned.

The Home Minister said he only ordered a probe into the matter after discussing with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to do justice to the candidates who sincerely wrote the PSI exam but could not get selected.