Citizens demand stay on felling of trees in Singanayakanahalli

Bengaluru: The government's recent announcement of its decision to fell 6,316 fully grown trees on the banks of Singanayakanhalli to develop it into a feeder for several lakes in the vicinity without public consultation has triggered a controversy.



Namma Bengaluru foundation organized Singarayanahalli sight visit for a team of urban conservationists, citizen scientists, artists, citizen activists, wildlife enthusiasts, wildlife photographers. This group was led by Vinod Jacob, general manager, NBF, Vijay Nishanth, a urban conservationist and other volunteers who studied the area.

In a statement released by Bengaluru-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Jhatkaa.org, "The group was pleasantly surprised to note that banks of the lake have evolved into an ecologically diverse area in a self-sustaining manner. They were astonished to find the thick dense forest like foliage and full grown trees which are over 25-30 years old with various birds, bird nests, moths, and butterflies. They also spotted peacocks which is a schedule 1 wildlife species on the ground. They also found a few endangered species of birds in the area. This forest has been inhabited by all of them and has become a lively habitat. This area also has a large grassland where cattle from the neighbouring villages graze. A couple of years back the forest department had taken interest in this land and planted Pongam saplings amidst the natural flora which is visible."

Namma Bengaluru Foundation and its partners completely support the lake rejuvenation project but it should not be at the cost of destruction of the trees and the greenery. The above findings have not been listed in the documents which are shared on the (aranya.gov.in) website. There has also been a short-sighted approach to the entire project to hastily axe 6316 trees.

According to the reports, Namma Bengaluru Foundation and its citizen groups, volunteers strongly urge the DCF BBMP and forest department to investigate this matter of concern and arrive at a consensus to save these trees and the natural habitat. It is claimed that the trees are protecting the catchment area which has been recharging the groundwater for decades.

This ecosystem has supported the nearby villages for many generations. NBF with Jhatkaa.org have taken up a petition and would like to garner support of all citizens to take this matter seriously and support this petition to find a solution to this crisis. It has recorded that 10,900 citizens have already joined us on the signature campaign for the Singanayakahalli trees. http://bit.ly/save6316treesnow

"We request them to refrain from half-hearted attempts and initiate a proper full-fledged public consultation, considering the pandemic, and give citizens time to come out with detailed study of the area with technical advice from experts and to submit their report on this project. Citizens demand stay on felling of trees in Singanyakanhalli, No axing of oxygenators," Jhatkaa.org further added.