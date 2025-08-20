City hospital becomes first in state to cross 550 robotic cardiac surgeries

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital proudly announced a landmark achievement becoming the first hospital in Karnataka to perform over 550 robotic cardiac surgeries and the fastest centre worldwide to reach this milestone, as validated by official Da Vinci surgical system data. This feat was accomplished in under three years, with an impressive year-on-year growth of 40 per cent, placing Sakra at the forefront of global innovation in minimally invasive cardiac care.

Robotic cardiac surgery is transforming the treatment of heart disease. While conventional open-heart surgery typically requires 8–10 days of hospital stay and 2–3 months for full recovery, patients at Sakra undergoing robotic cardiac procedures are often discharged within 3–4 days, with most returning to normal life in just 2–3 weeks. The benefits minimal pain, negligible blood loss, faster mobilization, reduced antibiotic use, and smaller incisions - have made this advanced approach the preferred choice for patients from across India and abroad.

Over the past three years, Sakra has built one of India’s most sought-after robotic cardiac surgery programs. Approximately 30–40 per cent of patients come from outside Bangalore, including around 10 per cent from international destinations. The program has successfully treated patients ranging from 15 to 84 years of age, delivering consistently safe, precise, and life-changing outcomes.

Highlighting the human impact of this technology, Dr. Adil Sadiq, Director and Head - Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru shared the story of a recent patient:”A 78-year-old man from Gulbarga came to us after being refused surgery by multiple major centres, including those in metropolitan cities. He had severely reduced heart pumping power, was frail, had kidney issues with a single functioning kidney, and was not fit for angioplasty. Despite the risks, our team took on the challenge using robotic surgery. The procedure was successful, he recovered well, and was able to return home — something that would have been nearly impossible with conventional surgery. Stories like his are why we push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Dr. Adil added, “Crossing the 550 robotic cardiac surgery mark faster than any centre globally is a remarkable achievement, reflecting the exceptional skill, dedication, and innovation of our entire cardiac team. This milestone is more than just a number - it stands as a testament to the precision, teamwork, and patient-first approach that define our practice. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and remain committed to pushing the frontiers of cardiac surgery for the benefit of every patient who walks through our doors.”