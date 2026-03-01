Class 12 exams begin; over 7.1 lakh students registered

Bengaluru:The second Pre-University Course (PUC), (Class 12), examinations conducted by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education began on Saturday, with 7,10,363 students registered across 1,217 centres in the state. The exams will continue until March 17.

Addressing the students, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday, “Best wishes to all students in the state appearing for the second PUC examinations. Approach your exams with confidence, and I wish you not only good marks but also a bright future ahead.”

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said, “Best wishes to all students in the state appearing for the second PUC examinations. Move forward with confidence, strong belief, and thorough preparation, and may success be yours.” On the first day, Kannada and Arabic papers are being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities have imposed a 200-meter prohibition zone around all examination centers to prevent any irregularities.