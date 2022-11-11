CM Basavaraj Bommai Asked Government Employees Of Karnataka To Work An Extra Hour Everyday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged state government on Thursday that personnel to put in an extra hour's work each day and place a special emphasis on assisting the underprivileged, women, and the impoverished. The CM instructed the members of the employees staff tomust work with honesty, commitment, and loyalty, and leave the rest to him. He isconfident that the BJP will retake power after the 2023 assembly elections and carry out the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations and theymust all work arduously to create a Nava Bharat through a Nava Karnataka.



Speaking after receiving praise from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association for forming the 7th Pay Commission to update the pay scale for public employees, the CM urged all government workers to put in an extra hour each day as doing so would significantly advance the development of the state.

Furthermore, according to the chief minister, Karnataka must contribute $1 trillion toward the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.

The CM thanked the workers for their hard work during the floods and the Covid-19 pandemic and said it was his duty as the ruler of the state to acknowledge their contributions and provide their needs. Bommai said that the tax collection had a deficit of Rs 5,000 crore when he assumed the position of chief minister. However, staff members put in a lot of effort to reach the goal and even beat it by Rs 13,000 crore. However, to update the pay scale for government workers, the government established the 7th Pay Commission, which is led by former chief secretary Dr. Sudhakar Rao.