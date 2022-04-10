CM Basavaraj Bommai distances himself from anti-Muslim wave

Bidar: Making an oblique reference to the social unrest prevailing in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that "all are equal in the government's view and maintaining law and order in the State is our objective."

The government has nothing to do with the campaign to ban the Wakf Board, he told media persons before heading to participate in a programme in Basavakalyan.

Replying to a question on Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Mutalik's call for a campaign to ban the Wakf Board, Bommai said: "People do practise their respective traditions. Government is being run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns."

"I am very happy to be in the land of Basavanna. I have come with hopes of

comprehensive development of the region," he added.

Earlier, CM Bommai announced that an anchor bank would be established within a month to meet the financial needs of the members of women's self-help groups in the state. It would herald a revolution in employment in the state, he said.