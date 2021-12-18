CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to expedite Mysuru airport runway expansion

Mysuru: S Sudhakar Shetty, former chairman of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), in a letter, has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to expedite expansion of the runway at the Mysuru airport in Mandakalli.

Shetty has brought to the attention of the chief minister the issue of pending handing over of 241 acres of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to felicitate the project.

Following a tussle between farmers and KIADB over quantum of compensation for the land, there has been an inordinate delay in acquiring the land for the last two years.

If the government releases Rs 330 crore towards providing compensation, the further process can be hastened. Mysuru- Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, too, has made fervent appeals to government in this regard.

With Mysuru also known as industrial city with stupendous developments witnessed of late, there is an urgent need for expanding the runway to meet the growing demands air passengers. Hence, measures should be taken to handover the required land to AAI from KIADB, urged Shetty in the letter.