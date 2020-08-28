Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated 'Shikshaka Mitra' app here on Friday. The unique App has been developed by the Primary and Secondary Education department. The app will assist the teachers at large. Teachers can avail their service-related issues, transfers, salaries and other benefits through the app. There is no need for teachers going to the Block Education Office for their service-related queriers.

Earlier teachers used to go BEO office by putting leave to get their works done and it would affect the students. The app will also help the government teachers to apply for transfers through online. New transfers policy will get in place from September 2020. Chief Minister said the Shikshaka App will serve the teachers problems and guide them in a proper way regarding their service-related issues.