CM offers to purchase land for housing in Wayanad post-landslide

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his government is prepared to purchase land for constructing houses in Wayanad for families affected by the devastating landslides. In a letter dated December 9, shared on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah reiterated his government’s commitment to donate 100 houses to support the affected families. This was announced during his visit to Wayanad following the “unfortunate” landslide incident.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that the initiative aims to provide a secure and stable environment for those who lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. He mentioned that the announcement was communicated to Kerala’s Chief Secretary for further coordination. However, he expressed concern over the lack of communication from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement the project, which has delayed progress.

“To facilitate this initiative, I also wish to convey that my government is ready to purchase the land required for constructing the houses, ensuring swift relief to the affected families,” Siddaramaiah wrote. He concluded by seeking Vijayan’s response and collaboration on the matter. Major landslides struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many others.