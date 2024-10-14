CM Sidda offers special pooja at Savadatti Renuka devi temple

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his smart political strategies and has found himself embroiled in a political storm following the MUDA land allotment scandal. Although the CM has rarely been accused of scams, this controversy has directly implicated him, leading to intense scrutiny.

The situation escalated when the Governor authorized an inquiry, and an FIR was filed against Siddaramaiah. Amid this legal and political turmoil, the CM visited the Renuka Yellamma Temple in Savadatti, Belagavi , where he performed special rituals in the name of his wife, Parvati. During his visit to Belgavi , CM Siddaramaiah paid his respects at the renowned Renuka Yellamma Devi temple. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the CM participated in a special puja ceremony. The priests welcomed him, conducted the ritual, and Siddaramaiah stayed in the sanctum sanctorum until the aarti was completed. According to reports, the CM offered ₹500 per aarti plate and performed the puja specifically in his wife’s name.

Dressed in traditional attire, Siddaramaiah applied saffron to his forehead and placed a naga seal on his head, symbolizing his devotion. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also joined the religious ceremonies, and both leaders were honored with garlands and shawls by local MLA Vishwas Doctors at the temple.

During Siddaramaiah’s visit, one of the temple priests took the opportunity to appeal to the CM, requesting an increase in the salaries of temple staff. In response, Siddaramaiah assured the priest that he would look into the matter and discuss it with the concerned authorities.

After completing his temple visit, CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated a new guest house in the area. Following this, he convened a private meeting with officials from the tourism department. The media was notably excluded from this discussion, signaling that internal administrative matters were likely on the agenda.