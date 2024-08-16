CM Siddaramaiah Promises Full Cooperation to Foxconn, Calls for Increased Investment

Bengaluru : Taiwan-based Foxconn, which is investing Rs 25,000 crore to establish a massive manufacturing plant near Dodda Ballapur, will be provided with all necessary infrastructure and support, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday.





The assurance was given during a dinner meeting with a high-level delegation led by Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu, who met the chief minister. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge were also present.



"The state government will extend full support to Foxconn. We will provide everything from water, electricity, and roads to legal assistance," the Chief Minister said. He encouraged Foxconn to consider investing in other sectors, including the fab industry. He emphasised that Karnataka’s rich industrial culture and values make it an ideal hub for comprehensive industrial development.



In response, Young Liu stated, “The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals, and our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also ." He added, "If there is mutual trust, anything can be achieved."



Liu also shared that Foxconn plans to create a comfortable working environment for its employees, providing them with quality entertainment, gym facilities, accommodation, and food. This, he said, would help establish a global standard industrial environment.



Industries Minister MB Patil stated, "The state welcomes more investment without hesitation. KIADB, KPTCL, the Fire Brigade, and Pollution Control Boards are working with dedication to ensure the smooth implementation of Foxconn’s project. We have already allocated 300 acres of land to the company."



Deputy CM DK Shivakumar commented, "Karnataka has the best business-friendly policies in the country, and it is heartening to see Foxconn investing here."



IT minister Priyank Kharge was also spoke. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to CM LK Atheeq, Principal Secretary for Industries S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and IT Secretary Ekaroop Kaur.

