CM Urges H.D. Deve Gowda to Stand Above Politics for Karnataka’s Water Rights

Bengaluru: Chief Minister S Siddaramiah has welcomed the statement by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who expressed his willingness to fight against the injustice meted out to the state on irrigation issues, transcending party lines. However, he also took the opportunity to remind Gowda that his own stance on matters related to land, water, and language has always been that of a Kannadiga first, rather than a politician.

In a press release issued by him Siddaramiah recalled the 2016 water crisis when the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Siddaramiah reminded Deve Gowda that he had personally invited him to a crucial all-party meeting to address the issue. He praised Gowda’s past leadership in protecting the state's interests but expressed disappointment over the recent shift in his stance, accusing him and his party of acting as spokespersons for the central government. He questioned whether Gowda had compromised Karnataka’s interests for the sake of securing a Union ministerial position for his son.

The CM also criticised the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for consistently neglecting Karnataka’s water rights. He highlighted several pending irrigation projects, including:

The Kalasa Nala Project, which has been stalled due to objections from Goa, despite receiving approval in March 2023. The project is currently under review by the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The Banduri Nala Diversion Project, which awaits central clearance despite all necessary processes being completed by the Karnataka government.

The Krishna River Dispute, where a tribunal awarded Karnataka 173 TMC of water in 2010. The third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, worth ₹51,148 crore, is ready for implementation, but the Centre has refused to notify the tribunal’s award in the gazette, citing legal objections from other states.

The Bhadra Upper Canal Project, which, if declared a national project, would greatly benefit the drought-prone regions of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davanagere.

The Mekedatu Project, crucial for Bengaluru’s drinking water needs and generating 400 MW of power, which remains stuck due to central government inaction.

Siddaramiah assured Deve Gowda of full cooperation from the Karnataka government for the proposed interlinking of the Krishna and Cauvery rivers. However, he urged him to prioritise the completion of ongoing irrigation projects before initiating new ones.

He further criticised the Modi government’s treatment of Karnataka, alleging discrimination in areas such as tax devolution, disaster relief funds, drinking water projects, and railway expansion. He expressed disappointment that Gowda, who had once been a strong advocate for Karnataka’s rights, was now perceived as aligning too closely with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged Deve Gowda to rise above party politics and once again take up the mantle of a statesman, fighting for the interests of Karnataka and its people. He assured Gowda of the state government’s full support in any such efforts, adding that all 70 million Kannadigas would stand with him in this cause