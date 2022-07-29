CM visits family of slain BJP leader; cancels his one-yr rule bash 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday cancelled the first anniversary of his government amidst protests over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday night. "This cancellation has been necessitated due to the barbaric murder of our worker Praveen Nettaru of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday," he told a press conference here on Thursday.

"I am sending a strong message to those plotting to stir communal passions by murder and other dastardly and barbaric acts. We will not spare any efforts to put down such people with an iron hand. It is not hollow statements but backed with commitment and conviction," he asserted.

Bommai along with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra flew to Mangaluru and drove straight to Bellare in Sullia taluk and visited the family of the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

He spoke to his parents and wife Nuthana Kumari and stated that the State government and the BJP were with them. He also handed over a cheque for Rs. 25 lakh to the family as a State relief.

Later, speaking to press persons, Bommai said two persons were arrested in the case. Though 10 persons were taken into custody on Wednesday two of them were arrested. The police are looking into every detail of the crime.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony at all times.