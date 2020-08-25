CM Yediyurappa Takes Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Districts

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who toured flood affected districts in North Karnataka, will visit New Delhi sometime next week to seek flood relief funds from the central government.



The Chief Minister said he will impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early release of relief funds. After assessing losses to crops and livestock owing to the recent floods, the government will prepare a comprehensive report and the same will be submitted to the central government for flood relief funds, Yediyurappa said. " I will personally meet the ministers of home and agriculture for funds. I assure that as per the central government and NDRF rules whatever is possible, I will honestly work beyond my limits to do it." The state government had earlier this month said according to the initial assessment Rs 4,000 crore loss has been incurred due to floods.

It had also requested the Centre to provide additional special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore, other than NDRF norms, to address the situation amid the pandemic.

After conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected North Karnataka districts, Yediyurappa chaired meeting with deputy commissioners, MPs, MLAs and district in-charge ministers at Belgavi and Bagalakote districts. He instructed the officials concerned to take up necessary flood relief works.

Yediyurappa warned the officials that he won't tolerate even if a single rupee was misused in taking up flood relief works. The Chief Minister admitted that the State financial health was in a bad shape due to the Covid-19 pandemic but assured that the government will make all efforts to put the economy of the state back on track.

"Karnataka is the only state that has not slashed the salaries of its employees and it has also not reduced the grants to developmental works," Yediyurappa asserted.

" I have instructed the officials to repair the houses that were damaged due to the heavy rains. MLAs and MPs have mentioned about roads and bridges which have damaged due to unprecedented floods. Necessary works and proper action will be taken to repair roads and bridges," Yediyurappa stated.

The Chief Minister also discussed the damage caused to crops due to flood and the relief works taken in the previous year and admitted that there was a delay in distribution of relief package due to the current Covid -19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with officers in Bengaluru with regard to flood relief funds.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavarj Bommai, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakeholi, Women and Child Welfare minister Shashikala Jolle and Textile Minister Seemantha Patil and MLAs and MLCs of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkote districts were present during review meeting.

CM faces heat from farmers

Soon after Chief Minister has arrived to Belagavi airport, he has faced the anger of farmers. Farmers have gathered at Sambra airport in Belagavi, protesting government decision on bringing amendment to the land reforms act. Farmers have shouted slogan against the Chief Minister and asked him to go back. Farmers have proceeded to seize the airport, but police have detained them and released later. Farmers have urged the state government to withdraw its ordinance making amendment to land reforms act which is affect the interest of farming community in the state.