CMR University Celebrates Artistic Excellence at ‘Brushes and Beyond’ CMR National Art Camp

Bengaluru: The CMR National Art Camp, titled "Brushes and Beyond 2025" successfully concluded at CMR University’s scenic Lakeside Campus after ten days of rich artistic exploration from 18th to 28th August 2025. Organised by the School of Architecture, the camp brought together 18 talented artists from across the country to collaborate, create, and inspire.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Prof. Muralidhar K., Director of the School of Architecture. Chief Guest, Shri Pa Sa Kumar, President of the Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy said, “Without art, life loses its beauty. Art should nurture imagination, not imitation.” Stressing on the need to nurture creativity among children, he said, “We ask children to draw a flower or a leaf, and sketch or colour within the lines. This is a dangerous trend. Instead, they should observe things around them and try drawing their version of the plants and objects around them. When teachers give freedom to children to draw what they want, it expands their imagination,” he pointed out. “I lost sensation in my right hand and I trained my left hand to draw,” he shared, urging students to keep that hope and love for art alive.

Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of EKYA Schools and Provost of CMR University said, “We believe that the arts form the very foundation of all human endeavor. India, as a civilisation, is deeply embedded in its artistic heritage. As a university and as an institution dedicated to education, we believe that if the arts are not at the heart of our journey, we risk losing the essence of what we strive to nurture in our students. It is with this spirit that we are excited to host the CMR National Art Camp.”

The valedictory ceremony featured Dr. KC Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of the CMR Group of Institutions and former Rajya Sabha Member. “Awards are not the only measure of an artist’s contribution. Their engagement with social issues and meaningful work matters, equally. This art camp has not only encouraged students but also built connections among artists across the state and country. The artists who had participated in the first art camp in 2016 have gone on to make a name for themselves, which was the whole intention behind this camp,” he remarked.

The camp showcased a diverse range of art forms including woodcut printing, mixed media, painting, and textiles, reflecting the dynamic talents of participants from across India. The artists expressed their gratitude to CMR University for providing an invaluable platform to exchange ideas and cultivate their craft.

Notably, nationally acclaimed award-winning artist Mr. Priyoum Talukday shared his reflections alongside other participants, emphasizing the event’s role in nurturing artistic growth and collaborative spirit.

In recognition of their dedication, all participants received mementos, marking their invaluable contributions and celebrating the success of "Brushes and Beyond." The event stands as a testament to the enduring power of creative exchange and collaboration.