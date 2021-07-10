CNNL MD denies cracks, says KRS reservoir safe

Mandya: The Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) has clarified that "there is no fissure in any part of the KRS reservoir".



In a press release issued here on Friday, CNNL MD K Jai Prakash said that the reservoir safety committee members and department heads conducted post and pre monsoon inspections of the dam. "There is no crack in body wall nor is there defect in design of the dam."

Following the suggestions of the reservoir safety committee under Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Programme (DRIP) Phase-l, the authorities are strengthen the dam by using cementatious grout upstream from 131 feet to 70 feet. The pointing and grouting work was also done to stones of dam, he said and added the World Bank provided funds for the dam reviving project.

The Central Water Commission awarded contract for dam development work. On July 2 safety committee members inspected the ongoing work of 136 crest gates of the dam and submitted report clarifying that there is no crack in the dam.