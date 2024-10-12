Coast celebrates new direct train service to Tirupati

Udupi: After years of persistent demand from the coastal region for direct rail connectivity to Tirupati, the long-awaited service is now a reality. A new train, extending the existing Kacheguda-Mangaluru service to Tirupati, will commence operations on Vijayadashami, significantly enhancing the region’s rail network and fulfilling a critical need for devotees and tourists. This extended train service, which will also pass through Coimbatore, will provide easier access to popular destinations such as the Isha Yoga Center and the Adiyogi statue. The train will operate twice a week, departing from Murudeshwar on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from Tirupati on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The inaugural service will leave Murudeshwar at 3:20 PM on Saturday, October 12, stopping at key coastal stations such as Byndoor, Kundapura, Barkur, Udupi, and arriving in Mangaluru at 7:55 PM. From there, it will depart for Renigunta (Tirupati) at 8:05 PM, reaching its destination at 11:30 AM the following day, before concluding its journey in Kacheguda, Hyderabad, by 6:00 PM.

This development is seen as a major achievement for the coastal region, offering direct rail connectivity to Tirupati and Hyderabad for residents of towns like Udupi, Kundapura, and Murudeshwar. The train’s extended route provides direct access to several pilgrimage sites, including Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, Murudeshwar, and Tirupati, bringing relief to the many devotees who travel frequently to these destinations.

BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, who played a pivotal role in advocating for this extension, expressed his gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, and stated, “For the first time, the holy land of gods and goddesses will be connected by rail to Tirupati on the occasion of Vijayadashami. This was made possible by the special dedication of the Ministers, for which I am grateful.”

Earlier on Friday, V Somanna posted on X,”Train No. 12789, Kacheguda–Mangaluru, has been extended to Murudeshwar, effective from Vijaya Dashami. This extension is expected to greatly benefit devotees from coastal Karnataka by facilitating easier travel to Tirupati, while also promoting temple tourism in Murudeshwar and its surrounding areas. The extension was a result of a request by Shri Kota Srinivas Poojary, representing the interests of the people of Udupi-Chikmagalur and coastal Karnataka.”

This new train service is expected to greatly benefit the coastal region, making it easier for pilgrims and tourists alike to access key religious and tourist destinations while improving overall rail connectivity.