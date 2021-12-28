Committee formed to rejuvenate transport corporations: CM Basavaraj Bommai 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday exhorted the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to be the number one transport corporation in the country with improved quality service, better look and efficient utilisation of human resources.

Speaking at a function to induct electric and BS-6 diesel buses into the BMTC service, he assured necessary support from the government in this regard.

It is difficult to run transport corporations with government subsidies. A committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary MR Srinivasa Murthy has been constituted for the revival of these transport corporations, he said.

The committee would present recommendations on plugging the pilferage in these transport corporations. It would suggest ways and means to improve their service, raise resources and thus turn profitable, Bommai said.

Similarly, a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary K Jairaj has been constituted for rejuvenation of Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMS), he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness at the introduction of BS-6 buses and the move for getting 300 pollution-free electric buses by BMTC. Presently 90 electric buses are being introduced. It would help in reducing the air pollution in the city, he said and appealed to the people to use electric vehicles for commuting, he said.

Referring to raise the revenue of BMTC, he said, earlier many city-based Public Sector Enterprises used to hire BMTC buses to ferry their employees. "We will talk to the PSUs like HAL and IT companies to convince them to utilise BMTC services."

The Chief Minister also suggested that BMTC change its look and design to make it more appealing to the commuters. Transport minister B Sriramulu, Cooperation minister ST Somashekar and other dignitaries were present.