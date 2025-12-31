Congress announces candidates for Legislative Council elections

Bengaluru: The AICC on Tuesday announced its candidates for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Council, scheduled for November 2026.

According to a press release issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the names of four candidates.

The party has nominated Mohan Limbikai for the West Graduates’ Constituency and Shashi Hulikuntemutt for the South East Graduates’ Constituency, the release said.

Sharanappa Mattur has been fielded from the North East Teachers’ Constituency, while Puttanna will be the Congress candidate from the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency, it added.