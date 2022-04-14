Congress leaders using every trivial issue for political gains: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mysuru: If Congress leaders have time they canmeet President of India rather than governor, said State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday on the sidelines of the State BJP divisional level core committee meeting, he said that Congress leaders were making mountain out of a molehill for political gains. Hesaid the opposition leaders were demanding Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai's resignation eversince he assumed office on flimsy grounds.

Kateel reminded how the Congress government had dilly-dallied for seven months toinitiate action against the guilty in connection with the death of DSP Ganapathy by suicide in July 2016.The DSP made avideo accusing the then home minister KJ George of being responsible for his decision to end his life. The BJP leader said that the Basavaraj Bommai government would not shillyshally like the Congress in dealing with those responsible for driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide.