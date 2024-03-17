Congress MLA Accused Of Assault: FIR Lodged Against Gubbi MLA SR Srinivas

On Saturday, an FIR was filed against Gubbi Congress MLA SR Srinivas, accused of assaulting contractor Ravikumar. The complaint detailed that Ravikumar had to be hospitalized for a day due to the alleged assault, although he was later discharged.



According to the contractor's account, MLA Srinivas, accompanied by 10 supporters, purportedly attacked, kicked, and verbally abused Ravikumar while he was protesting outside the PWD office in Tumakuru's Gubbi. This incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, following the illegal cancellation of Ravikumar's tender.



The FIR has been lodged under several sections including Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 504 (provocation to breach peace), Section 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping). This development underscores the gravity of the situation, indicating legal action against the accused MLA and his supporters.

