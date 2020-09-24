X
Congress MLA B Narayan Rao with Covid-19 infection critical

Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, is in a critical state, the hospital said on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, is in a critical state, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Rao was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said. "Currently, he is in a very critical state with multi-organ failure, on multiple supports including ventilator, and dialysis," Dr Rai said.

He added that a multi-disciplinary team of expert doctors are involved in his treatment and monitoring the situation.

Recently, Ashok Gasti, a first-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, died of complications related to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru late Thursday.

He was 55. The BJP leader had been battling a severe Covid infection since 2 September, and remained critical for over a week, said sources in the Manipal Hospital where Gasti had been kept in the intensive care unit.

