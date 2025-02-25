Congress To Prioritize Result-Oriented Leadership In Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a clear message that the Congress party will focus on result-oriented leadership, warning that ministers and office bearers who fail to deliver on the ground will not retain their positions.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence before leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar dismissed rumors about removing ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion. Instead, he emphasized that the party will reward those who work sincerely at the grassroots level rather than those who try to gain influence by lobbying with senior leaders in Bengaluru.

"We need people who work at the taluk level, and we don't need people who revolve around senior leaders in Bengaluru. If we give some positions of power, it needs to yield results. We will give priority to those leaders who work on the ground and get us results," Shivakumar stated. His comments addressed questions about why certain close associates of ministers were excluded from the office bearers' list.

Regarding the submission of the office bearers' list to the Congress high command, Shivakumar confirmed that while the list was prepared, it would not be submitted immediately. "The list is ready, but we will not submit it right now. We need to substitute those who are not keen on these roles. We need people who can work round the clock on the ground," he explained, adding that the All India Congress Committee has clearly instructed them to prioritize hard-working individuals.

Shivakumar also highlighted the party's commitment to gender representation, noting that women would receive priority in accordance with the reservation policy. "We are also giving priority to women in view of the reservation. We are taking ministers' feedback on this, and the list will be finalized this week," he concluded.